Spoiler: Big Match Planned for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

On next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, a big match with championship shot implications is scheduled.

Chris Jericho will compete against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the bout. Jericho’s upcoming title shot against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be on the line, and if Yuta defeats Jericho, he will then face Moxley at the Quake at The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10 in Minneapolis, instead of Jericho.

A correspondent in attendance did not believe that Jericho vs. Yuta was announced as a ROH Pure Title match, and mentioned that it was unclear whether the bout would be a ROH Pure Rules contest with the title on the line.

As of this writing, Jericho vs. Moxley is the only match scheduled for Quake at The Lake, but Yuta vs. Moxley, a match between Blackpool Combat Club members, may replace it.

In the AEW Rampage Fight for The Fallen taping from Wednesday night, which will air on Friday, the Jericho vs. Yuta match was set up. Click here for full spoilers from the taping.

