Spoiler: Carlito’s WWE Future Revealed

Carlito is reportedly on his way to the WWE SmackDown roster.

Carlito recently canceled upcoming indie bookings, fueling speculation that he might sign with WWE. According to a new report from PWInsider, Carlito’s official return to the company is scheduled for the July 7 SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The former WWE Intercontinental and United States Champion made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash last month to help fight off The Judgment Day, which Bad Bunny won in the San Juan Street Fight.

Following Backlash, Carlito expressed interest in possibly doing more work with WWE, and a post-show report stated that WWE officials were “very happy” with his return, with several people backstage commenting on how much he had matured since his last significant run in 2010.

There had been several pitches in recent years to bring Carlito in for brief or full-time runs, and while word from Backlash Weekend indicated that Carlito’s appearance was only a one-time occurrence, it was also stated that this could change at any time.

He was seen in Orlando earlier this month, and now he’s back to work full-time.