Spoiler: Planned Match And Segment For WWE SmackDown Tonight Revealed

WWE is set to present the final episode of SmackDown for 2024, which will remain two hours long before transitioning to a three-hour format next week.

While no official matches or segments have been announced yet, fans can expect two significant highlights on the show, as reported by WrestleVotes:

Following her victory over Michin to capture the Women’s United States Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Chelsea Green will hold a celebratory segment to mark her accomplishment.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair will join forces with Bayley to take on Women’s Champions Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in a high-profile showdown.

As the final episode of the year, the show promises to set the stage for SmackDown’s extended format debut and the new year ahead, offering fans a taste of the action and rivalries to come.