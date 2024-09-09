Spoiler WWE Bad Blood Main Event Revealed

WWE is refocusing its attention on the upcoming Bad Blood PLE, which will feature a major main event on October 5 in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE is reintroducing this theme in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the inaugural Hell in a Cell match, which took place on October 5, 1997. The match featured The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, as well as Kane making his professional wrestling debut.

WrestleVotes revealed today that the main event of Bad Blood will be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match. The match is expected to be announced during tonight’s Raw.

McIntyre defeated Punk in a singles match at SummerSlam, but Punk tied the score in a strap match at Bash in Berlin. McIntyre laid out Punk on Raw last week, forcing him to leave the show and destroying his bracelet.

WrestleVotes stated, “I’m hearing that the main event for Bad Blood will be made official tonight on RAW—and as many have predicted, it’s the highly anticipated clash between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell.”