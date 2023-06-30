Spoiler: WWE Keeping Quiet About Plans For Two Superstars

Following Tuesday’s NXT TV taping, there is a lot of speculation about the status of two WWE stars.

Due to the talent and crew taking time off on July 4th, WWE will air a taped episode of NXT on the USA Network next week. The full spoilers can be found by clicking here.

The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) defeated The Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) in a Loser Leaves NXT match during the taping.

In the end, a masked man in a red hoodie hit Julius with a headbutt, allowing The Dyad to win. While nothing has been confirmed, The Creed Brothers appear to be on their way to the main roster.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that fans won’t know the status of the highly praised tag team for about ten days or two weeks because WWE is keeping quiet.

Meltzer wrote, “That would be the impression everyone would have (them being called up) although internally they are keeping it quiet for the next week or so and some people directly involved have been told it’s all an angle, but that also could be people being told that to keep it from getting out. But I was told it would be clear in about ten days or two weeks what the real story is.”

On July 11th, WWE NXT will return with live episodes.