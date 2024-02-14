Spoiler: WWE’s Plans For Bron Breakker

WWE taped the February 20th episode of NXT following this week’s show in Orlando, Florida, which was notable for several reasons. Unfortunately, Shotzi suffered a serious injury.

In addition, WWE has moved forward with their tag team title plans for Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker, which comes at an interesting time for both stars. Corbin won his first championship in several years, while Breakker has been teasing which brand – Raw or SmackDown – he will choose to represent as he moves to the main roster soon.

Corbin and Breakker entered the ring for a promo during the tapings before being interrupted by Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. They claimed they were owed a Tag Team Title rematch. Nathan Frazer and Axiom wanted a title match as well. NXT General Manager Ava announced that a number one contender’s match would be held to determine who would get a shot at the title.

That match was scheduled later in the episode, and Chase and Hudson came out on top. Following the match, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) launched an attack on both teams.

WWE appears to be preparing for a three-way championship match between the three teams. Full spoilers are available at this link.