Thursday, June 25, 2026
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Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 6/27/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings on Wednesday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, in preparation for this week’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Collision.

Here are the complete spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Chris Jericho def. The WorkHorsemen’s JD Drake.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné def. Hyan and Maya World. Athena got the wining fall over Hyan.

– Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue announced that she is in a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on The Buy In. Blue will face STARDOM’s Maika in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

– El Sky Team’s CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and CMLL World Trios Champion Místico and “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. The Premier Athletes.

– Persephone (c) def. Billie Starkz to retain her CMLL Women’s World Championship.

– Don Callis Family’s Jake Doyle def. Adam Priest.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) def. The Rascalz’s Dezmond Xavier to retain his AEW TNT Championship.

– The Conglomeration def. The Opps. Orange Cassidy pinned Anthony Bowens.

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