Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 6/27/2026

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings on Wednesday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, in preparation for this week’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door go-home episode of Collision.

Here are the complete spoiler results for this week’s episode of Collision, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Chris Jericho def. The WorkHorsemen’s JD Drake.

– ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena and “The CEO” Mercedes Moné def. Hyan and Maya World. Athena got the wining fall over Hyan.

– Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue announced that she is in a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on The Buy In. Blue will face STARDOM’s Maika in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match.

– El Sky Team’s CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and CMLL World Trios Champion Místico and “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. The Premier Athletes.

– Persephone (c) def. Billie Starkz to retain her CMLL Women’s World Championship.

– Don Callis Family’s Jake Doyle def. Adam Priest.

– Don Callis Family’s “The Jet” Kevin Knight (c) def. The Rascalz’s Dezmond Xavier to retain his AEW TNT Championship.

– The Conglomeration def. The Opps. Orange Cassidy pinned Anthony Bowens.