Spoilers: AEW Collision Taping Results For 8/3/2024

All Elite Wrestling held television tapings for Collision on Thursday night from the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Fightful and Matthew Hooks:

– Unified AEW World Trios Champions Christian Cage and the Patriarchy made their way out and Cage presented Nick Wayne with his Unified AEW World Trios Championship, but gave Killswitch’s title to Mother Wayne. The House of Black then made their way out as did Bang Bang Gang. Nick Wayne was left behind and got attacked.

– ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) cuts a promo and Sammy Guevara interrupts them, wanting to team with Rhodes and earn his trust.

– Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli defeated Shane Taylor Promotion’s “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty and The Conglomeration’s “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

– Mistico and Hologram defeated The Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari and Tony Nese).

– FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho cuts a promo in Spanish against Mistico.

– Jeff Jarrett cuts a promo backstage about his match with Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite and challenged him to make it No DQ.

– AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm faced a local talent and Mariah May made her way out to do commentary. Storm jumped May before the match started and the local talent attacked Storm.

– Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher defeated “The Machine” Brian Cage and cut a promo on AEW American Champion MJF after the match. MJF then responds to a challenge for an American Championship Match and they will compete in an Eliminator Match.

– Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) cuts a promo with Leila Gray, which MxM Collection interrupted.

– “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa defeated Taya Valkyrie. Rosa called out Deonna Purrazzo and challenged her to a Texas Bullrope Match for next week.

– Darby Allin, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defeated The Undisputed Kingdom (ROH World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Roderick Strong) and The Beast Mortos. FTR said they are the livelihood of AEW after the match and Acclaimed made their way out, which led to a promo and a brawl. Mark Briscoe said the Elite are trying to divide AEW and The Acclaimed refused to shake FTR’s hands.