Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For 1/23/23

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 23 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full spoilers are below:

* Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary

* Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Beef Candy

* Rush and Perro Peligroso defeated Papelito Blanco and Papelito Negro

* Emi Sakura defeated Brooke Havok

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver defeated Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari defeated Jordan Cruz and Big Fonz

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.