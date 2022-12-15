Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/19/22

Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 19 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. Full spoilers are below:

* Marina Shafir defeated Jazmin Allure

* Emi Sakura and The Bunny defeated Lady Bird Monroe and Gigi Rey

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Steven Andrews and Hagane Shinno

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Vertvixen

* Top Flight, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Konosuke Takeshita defeated The Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Encore (It wasn’t clear if this was Jeeves Kay or another combination of TB members/allies)

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated JD Drake and Anthony Henry

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.