Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/13/2023

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the January 13 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. Full spoilers are below:

* In the opener, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defeated Juice Robinson. Allin triumphed with the Coffin Drop. Sting and Allin celebrated after the match.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed delivered their latest rap. Some of Max Caster’s lines had to be re-done.

* Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz. Miscommunication between Ortiz and Kingston led to the finish, as Kingston didn’t tag Ortiz.

* Renee Paquette conducted an interview with actor Paul Walter Hauser in the ring. Danhausen was present. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt got involved until Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy made the save, at which point a brawl took place.

* In a Street Fight, Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay. There are a lot of weapons and intense action in this match. Soho used a DDT to drop Melo onto thumbtacks for the pin.