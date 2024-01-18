Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 1/19/2024

The January 19 episode of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Here are spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– “The Ocho” Chris Jericho def. Matt Sydal with The Judas Effect. Don Callis was ringside doing commentary. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita attacked Jericho as he exited on the stage and there was a pullapart brawl. Christopher Daniels was part of management trying to stop it, but Takeshita laid him out.

– Penta El Zero Miedo def. Anthony Henry with the package piledriver. Matt Menard was ringside doing commentary.

– Kris Statlander def. Queen Aminata with a Driver. Stokely Hathaway came out with Statlander.

– Darby Allin def. Jeff Hardy with a pinning combination that reversed out of a Twist of Fate attempt. Hardy missed a swanton through a table to the floor earlier in the match.

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage is set to air at 10PM ET on TNT.