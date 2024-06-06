Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 6/7/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the Blue Arena in Loveland, Colorado on Wednesday night, June 5, 2024, five matches were taped for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere this Friday, June7, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 6/7/2024)

– The Lucha Brothers’ Penta El Zero Miedo defeated The Butcher.

– The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Hunter Gray and Harvez.

– The Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen).

– Unified AEW World Trios Champions The Bang Bang Gang (“Switchblade” Jay White, Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) defeated Tyler Pane, Chris Wilde and Caleb Crush.

– STARDOM’s Mina Shirakawa defeated “The Professor” Serena Deeb.