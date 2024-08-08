Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 8/9/2024

After the AEW Dynamite live broadcast wrapped up on TBS from the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday night, August 7, 2024, four matches were taped for this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Featured below is the complete spoiler results from the taping for the live AEW Rampage broadcast that will premiere this Friday, August 9, 2024 at 10/9c on TNT:

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Air Date: 8/9/2024)

– Darby Allin defeated The Butcher.

– Blackpool Combat Club’s Wheeler Yuta defeated Rocky “Azucar” Romero.

– Private Party (Zay and Quen) defeated Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson.

– The Outcasts’ Saraya defeated “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose.