Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 9/10

After the September 8th 2021 edition of Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio, AEW taped matches for the September 10th edition of Rampage. Here are the results courtesy Noah Foster:

“So I saw an incredible match with Andrade El Idolo vs PAC. A tazer distract was used and Chavo hit PAC with the tablet. Andrade won, but then left Chavo Guerrero to the mercy of Lucha Brothers and PAC.

Darby got dropped by Shawn Spears due to Tully Blanchard distraction after Sting just blasted him on the mic regarding always needing people.

Ruby Soho pinned Rebel as Kris and Riho fended off Britt and Jamie Hayter. Great 6 women tag.

Brian Pillman Jr. beat Max Caster and he and Jon Moxley closed the show and said they will definitely be back to Cincinnati again. And sung about Skyline Chili.”

Eric Phimphrachanvongsoth sent along some additional information:

“So, Andrade and Pax had went on first. After sitting thru Dark, and Dynamite, I had to go to the bathroom. I missed the finish. Right when I got back to my seat, it appeared that there had been some shenanigans that lead to the finish. Andrade went over, then as they were walking to the back, he turned on Chavo. My friend that was with me took pics of the match. They had a long match, 20-30oish mins.

Then Tony Schiavone called out Sting and Darby for a seg. They worked over the crowd for a couple of mins, then was interrupted by Tully on the ramp. Sean Spears came from behind and attacked Darby, pulling him out of the ring, and beating him down. Sting turns around and runs Spears off. This set up a tag match, I believe for next weeks Dynamite.

Then Britt Baker, Rebel/Reba, and Jamie Hayter came out for a 6 man against Ruby Sobo, Rohn, and Statlander. Pretty good match, babies went over. Ruby won by pinning Reba.

The main event was a short match between Pillman Jr, who got a massive hometown pop, and Max Caster. Both members of the Acclaimed were present, and did their freestyle schtick to the ring. Like I said this was a short one, Pillman went over.

The show was then over, and Pillman began to get double teamed by The Acclaimed. Mox comes to the save, and runs them off. He and Pillman get hometown heroes pops, and our over the town. They put Cincinnati up there with the Chicago’s of the wresting world, and vowed to come back. They then began to throw back some beers, and pander for a good 10-15 mins. They sang ‘Skyline Chili jingle’ and sent the crown home happy.”