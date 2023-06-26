Spoilers: Current Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW Revealed (6/26/2023)

The final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event from London will be featured on tonight’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW from the EnMarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

WWE previously announced that Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes on tonight’s show in preparation for their Money In the Bank singles match. According to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, Dominik’s promo is set to kick off the show. In addition, Cody vs. Damian Priest has been scheduled for tonight’s main event.

It will be interesting to see if Carmelo Hayes, the WWE NXT Champion, makes his RAW debut tonight. There was talk of having Hayes wrestle a top WWE star on tonight’s RAW, which could be Finn Balor based on how Hayes and Trick Williams came to Rollins’ aid following Balor’s sneak attack on last week’s NXT show.

Tommaso Ciampa was set to return to RAW tonight to continue the show with his former tag team partner The Miz. Ciampa made his return last week, defeating Miz in singles action. The DIY reunion and push are still on the books, but it was revealed last week that Johnny Gargano will not return until after Money In the Bank. According to the most recent update, Ciampa’s program with Miz will lead to the DIY reunion.

WWE planned a non-title match on RAW between WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn. We previously stated that Matt Riddle vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Money In The Bank title is expected to be confirmed on tonight’s RAW.

These RAW plans were based on the first draft of tonight’s creative script, which WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H had not seen as of around 3:30pm ET.

According to an update from WRKDWrestling, Zayn vs. GUNTHER will take place, while Rhodes vs. Priest will be the main event, and Ciampa will continue his story with Miz “but can he do it himself?” The update also hinted that the Women’s MITB Summit would be “interesting,” Dominik would continue to receive “massive heat,” and Rollins would be “ready to go this weekend” for MITB.

The current announced card for tonight’s RAW is as follows:

* The RAW go-home build for WWE Money In the Bank

* Dominik Mysterio will address Cody Rhodes

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discuss the Women’s MITB Ladder Match in the ring during a Women’s MITB Summit

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will update his condition after being attacked by Finn Balor on WWE NXT