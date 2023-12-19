Spoilers: Match & Segment Listing For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE returns to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh

* Nia Jax promo

* IC Title: Gunther vs. Miz

* The Nightmare Before Christmas with Shinsuke Nakamura

* Tag Team Titles: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Akira Tozawa vs. Ivar

* Seth Rollins promo

* Jey Uso vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Tag Team Titles: Judgment Day vs. Creeds

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Des Moines, IA.