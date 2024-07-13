Spoilers: MLW Never Say Never Taping Results From 7/12/2024

Major League Wrestling held the tapings of their Never Say Never event this past Friday night from The Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida. The matches will air on YouTube and beIN Sports at a later date.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWInsider.com:

– Gigi Rey defeated Gianna Gage.

– Bad Dude Tito defeated Danny Jones in an Opera Cup 2024 TournamentFirst Round Match.

– Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Jake Crist. After the match, Crist attacked Gosselin during a post-match promo between Gosselin and Bobby Fish but got beat down by both of them.

– AJ Francis defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. by DQ after Smith refused to release a sleeper when Francis got to the ropes.

– Delmi Exo defeated Renee Michelle.

– Alex Kane defeated Mr. Thomas in an Opera Cup 2024 TournamentFirst Round Match.

– Mistico defeated Magnus in an Opera Cup 2024 TournamentFirst Round Match.

– Ikuro Kwon, Minoru Suzuki and Mads Krugger defeated Akira, Matt Riddle and Satoshi Kojima.