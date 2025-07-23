AEW Dynamite takes place this evening live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled is Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta, Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in an AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JULY 23, 2025

This week’s show begins hot, as we get some breaking news in the form of an AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, which starts tonight with FTR and JetSpeed facing off.

MJF & Hangman Page

Backstage, we hear from the AEW World Champion who promises revenge for what the Death Riders did to Colt Cabana on Collision, before he’s interrupted by MJF, who says he plans to beat Hangman Page for the title without using his contract earned from the Casino Gauntlet Match.

Hangman Page vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hangman Page says he’s not getting goaded into a title match, if MJF wants his shot he either uses the contract or earns his shot…and he has the guts to do neither. With that, he heads to ringside as we get ready for our opening match. As soon as he hits the ring, however, he is attacked by Wheeler Yuta.

Despite the sneak attack, Page manages to fight back sending Yuta out of the ring for some hard shots against the barricade. He brings Yuta back into the ring for a fall away slam before sending him into the corner for more damage. After some more brief action, Hangman hits a Buckshot Lariat for the quick win.

Following the match, Hangman makes it clear he’s not satisfied yet. He begins manhandling an already bloody Yuta. He pulls out a giant chain. He wraps it around Yuta and squeezes as blood spews out of his dome. Fans chant “You sick f**k!” at him. He points out to Yuta how no one is coming to save him.

Winner: Hangman Page

AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament

FTR vs. JetSpeed

Backstage, we get some quick words from Billie Starkz, who talks in cues after being presented with names and topics by “The Fallen Goddess” and Forever ROH Women’s Champion Athena. Starkz vows to make “Tone-T” Storm pay tonight. Inside the arena, FTR’s theme hits and out they come.

They settle in the ring and their music dies down. The entrance tune for their opposition plays, and out comes the JetSpeed duo of “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Kevin “The Jet” Knight. It’s time for opening round action in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament in our second match of the show.