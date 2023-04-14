Spoilers On Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown; Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, More

As PWMania.com previously reported, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature a Championship Celebration for the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. PWInsider has learned that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will be introduced as the first challengers to Rodriguez and Morgan on tonight’s show.

We was also previously reported that Shinsuke Nakamura will make his return tonight and will begin a feud with Karrion Kross, as a tarot card for Nakamura was created. The latest word is that Nakamura will wrestle tonight, but there is no word on who his opponent will be, though it is unlikely to be Kross.

Matt Riddle’s feud with The Bloodline will continue tonight, according to the WWE preview for SmackDown. In an update, Riddle is also scheduled to wrestle tonight, but no information on his opponent has been released. Tonight is also expected to see an increase in tension between Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Speaking of The Usos, creative plans for tonight’s SmackDown call for Jey and Jimmy Uso vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a build to a WrestleMania 39 rematch. It’s unclear whether the match will be announced for WWE Backlash on May 6, but the buildup to that rematch will begin tonight.

The following is the most recent announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena:Down card from Lincoln, Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena:

* Damian Priest vs. Santos Escobar

* Championship Celebration for new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

* LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods

* Shinsuke Nakamura makes his return

* Matt Riddle continues war with The Bloodline

Here is a promo for tonight’s episode: