Spoilers: WWE LFG Tapnig Results From 1/14/2025

WWE taped matches for their new LFG on A&E series at the NXT on CW show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on January 14, 2025.

The following are quick-match spoiler results from the 1/14 taping:

* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were at the announce table

* Bayley Humphrey defeated Dani Sekelsky

* Penina Tuilaepa defeated Sirena Linton

* There was a promo and brawl between the teams of Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong and Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley

* Drake Morreaux defeated Chris Island

