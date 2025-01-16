Spoilers: WWE LFG Tapnig Results From 1/14/2025

WWE taped matches for their new LFG on A&E series at the NXT on CW show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on January 14, 2025.
The following are quick-match spoiler results from the 1/14 taping:
* Vic Joseph and Jeremy Borash were at the announce table
* Bayley Humphrey defeated Dani Sekelsky
* Penina Tuilaepa defeated Sirena Linton
* There was a promo and brawl between the teams of Lainey Reid and Kali Armstrong and Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley
* Drake Morreaux defeated Chris Island
