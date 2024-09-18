Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Results For 9/20

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: September 20, 2024)

* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.* Lash Legend (with Jakara Jackson) defeated Lainey Reid with a spinning inverted Samoan Drop.* Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Uriah Conners and Kale Dixon via an assisted backdrop suplex with Tyriek pinning Kale.* Channing Lorenzo (with Adrianna Rizzo and Luca Crusifino) defeated Jasper Troy. Luca distracted Jasper by sliding brass knuckles into the ring allowing Stacks to take out Jasper for the win.* Sol Ruca defeated Dani Palmer via Sol Slicer. Both hugged afterwards and posed together.