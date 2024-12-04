Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 12/6/2024

Featured below are complete spoilers from the WWE NXT Level Up taping held at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida on December 3.

The following report comes from PWInsider.com.

* Dion Lennox defeated Jasper Troy via a modified jackhammer.

* Lainey Reid defeated Layla Diggs via knee trigger. At one point Lainey tried to use the ropes for leverage on a roll up on Layla but the referee caught her doing it.

* Wendy Choo defeated Dani Palmer via rear naked choke

* Niko Vance (with Brooks Jensen and Shawn Spears) defeated Oro Mensah via a diving headbutt. At one point during the match, Niko’s nose appeared to have been a bit bloodied.