Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the February 9 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Brooks Jensen defeated Jevon Evans (F.K.A. Jay Malachi).

– Izzi Dame defeated Gigi Dolin.

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Brinley Reece.

– Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont defeated Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.