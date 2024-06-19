Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 6/21/2024

Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the June 21 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below, courtesy of PWInsider.com.

– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe defeated Cutler James and Dion Lennox after Igwe pinned Cutler following a back Suplex/clothesline combination from DuPont and Igwe.

– Shiloh Hill defeated Uriah Conners via a rolling fireman’s carry side slam.

– Karmen Petrovic defeated Wren Sinclair via a spinning kick to a grounded Sinclair.