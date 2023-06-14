Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For This Week

WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Below are the full spoiler results from the tapings:

* A crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer and Kelani Jordan

* Another crowd open was filmed before the next match

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon

* Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne

* Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile