Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 2 Results – October 30, 2022

Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 2 Results October 30th, 2022

Mai Sakurai defeated Momo Kohgo via Diving Elbow Drop (6:32)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

BMI 2000 (2) defeated Wing Gori (0) via Swanton Bomb (9:05)

Non Title Triple Threat Match

Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear vs. Mai Hime vs. Mafia Bella ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

FWC (2) defeated 02 Line (0) via Diving Body Press (11:19)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Aphrodite (2) defeated We Love Tokyo Sports (2) via Star Crusher (5:14)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

God’s Eye defeated Oedo Tai via Brain Buster (16:00)

Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Standings

Red Goddess

1st Place- We Love Tokyo Sports (2 Points) (1-1) & Mafia Bella & Aphrodite (2 Points) (1-0)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire & Karate Brave (1 Point) (0-0-1)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear & Mai Fair Lady (0 Points) (0-1) & Peach Rock (0-0)

Blue Goddess

1st Place- FWC & 02 Line (2 Points) (1-1) & Kawild Venus & & 7 Upp (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Wing Gori, Mai Hime, BMI 2000 & The New Eras (0 Points) (0-1)