Stardom Year End Climax Results – December 24, 2022

Triple Threat Match

Hanan defeated Rina & Momo Kohgo via Turn The Jackknife Back on Rina (6:20)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Stars defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita,Lady C,Hina & Miyu Amasaki) via Moonsault (7:37)

3 On 2 Handicap Match

2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Winners 7 Upp defeated Cosmic Angels via Sliding D on Waka Tsukiyama (7:10)

After the match Tam Nakano told Waka Tsukiyama she has 3 months to win or she is out of Cosmic Angels

10 Woman Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai defeated Prominence via Backward Rotation Shrimp Hardening (7:50)

Tag Team Match

Queen’s Quest (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani & High Speed Champion AZM) vs. Artist Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid & Haruka Umesaki ends in a Time Limit Draw (20:00) (Recommend)

10 Woman Tag Team Elimination Match

Donna Del Mondo defeated God’s Eye via Running Powerbomb on Syuri (21:48) (Recommend)