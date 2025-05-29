Stephanie Vaquer Main Roster Move Reportedly Set

Former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer is reportedly on track to join WWE’s main roster following her appearance at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide premium live event on June 7, 2025.

According to PWInsider.com, current internal pitches within WWE creative suggest Vaquer is expected to move to Raw after the cross-promotional event. This comes in the wake of her shock title loss to Jacy Jayne on the May 27th episode of NXT.

Previous reports from outlets like PW Nexus had already indicated a main roster call-up was likely for Vaquer, with Raw believed to be her destination.

At Worlds Collide, Vaquer is scheduled to team with Lola Vice against AAA’s Chik Tormenta and Dalys, marking what could be her final match in NXT.

Vaquer has had a standout run in NXT throughout 2025, holding both the NXT Women’s North American and Women’s Championships simultaneously — a rare feat that elevated her status across WWE programming.

A Raw call-up would cap off an impressive rise through WWE’s ranks for the Chilean star.