Stephanie Vaquer Reacts To Her Huge Win During Her WWE Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, former NJPW STRONG and CMLL Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer made her highly-anticipated WWE debut at this past Saturday’s Supershow Summer tour live event from the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico by defeating one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn in singles action.

Vaquer spoke with the WWE shortly following this past Saturday’s show and commented on her debut with the company as well as what is next for her.

Vaquer said, “NXT, see you soon.”

You can check out Vaquer’s comments below.