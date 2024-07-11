Stephanie Vaquer Signs With WWE Following Her Departure From CMLL And NJPW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie Vaquer was in talks with WWE and AEW following her exit from CMLL and NJPW.

According to PWInsider.com, Vaquer has officially signed with WWE just weeks after competing against AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV. Vaquer would put on a performance of a lifetime, with sources close to Moné even stating she aimed to elevate Vaquer’s status in the match.

A source in NJPW confirmed with PWInsider that Vaquer’s withdrawal was due to her contract with WWE, which the signing was said to have taken place within the past week. Vaquer started her pro wrestling career in 2009 with the MCL promotion. Vaquer joined CMLL in 2019 and competed for pro wrestling promotions such as Toryumon. In 2022, she expanded her career to Japan, working with Sendai Girls and Tokyo Joshi Pro, then made her debut with New Japan Strong in 2023.

There is no word yet on when Vaquer will make her WWE debut, but WWE Hall of Famer NXT executive “The Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels took to his official Twitter (X) account and officially welcomed Vaquer to the WWE family.