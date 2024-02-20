Steve Austin Names UFC Fighters He Believes Could Cross Over To WWE

There have been rumors of cross-promotion and fighters moving to WWE ever since the UFC and WWE combined to form TKO. Some have also questioned whether some WWE talent would want to move to MMA.

On Monday’s Raw, Michael Chandler appeared and challenged UFC megastar Conor McGregor to a fight.

While speaking with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was asked who he believes could make the transition from UFC to WWE. He named Sean Strickland, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, and Colby Covington, the top UFC welterweight contender.

“If I’m going right now, I’m going to Sean Strickland, and I like Sean Strickland. Boy, he stays economic right now in the octagon, but what a promo, and so then I go Colby Covington, all the trash talk, all the athletic ability guy never runs out of gas. He’s always in shape and talks of a mean streak, and it could back it up. He’s very exciting. He has that X factor that you always look for. He’s doubled tough.”