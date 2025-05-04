Steve Austin Says Women’s World Title Match Was His Favorite Of WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed various topics, including the Women’s World Title match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 41. He expressed that it was his favorite match of the entire event.

Austin said, “That was one of my favorite matches of the entire two days. About 30 minutes before (seeing IYO backstage), I saw Bianca Belair and I told her the same. Had I seen Rhea, I would’ve told her the same thing. It was just an amazing match. Great timing. Very physical. Those three women are badasses to begin with. All of them are great workers. Bianca, in the short time she’s been around, has really picked everything up. I really liked that match.”

On Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest:

“I liked Drew McIntyre’s match with Priest. I like the match with Bron Breakker, Dominik, (Finn Balor, and Penta). What a finish. The guy went over in a ring full of killers, you don’t expect him to go over. That was another one of my favorite matches.”

