Eric Bischoff Reacts To Steve Austin Being Open To An Exhibition Match

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently featured on an episode of his podcast, “83 Weeks.” During the episode, he discussed a range of topics, including his initial reaction to recent comments made by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Austin mentioned that he would be at peace if his WrestleMania 38 match were his last, but he remains open to the possibility of participating in an exhibition match.

Bischoff said, “I get it. H’s still got that needle in his arm — you know what I mean by that. That addiction to the crowd and being able to get them to react the way you want them to react… it’s just such a cool feeling that you do become addicted to it.”

On Austin wanting more:

“And it’s great to hear that Steve still has a little bit of that running through his veins. So I hope, I hope it’s true.”

