Updated List Of John Cena’s Scheduled WWE Appearances Through 2025

Below is the schedule of dates that Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is expected to appear during his final year with WWE:

* May 9: WWE SmackDown – Dayton, OH

* May 10: WWE Backlash – St. Louis, MO

* May 24: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – Tampa, FL

* May 30: WWE SmackDown – Knoxville, TN

* June 6: WWE SmackDown – Bakersfield, CA

* June 7: WWE Money in the Bank – Los Angeles, CA

* June 13: WWE SmackDown – Lexington, KY

* June 20: WWE SmackDown – Grand Rapids, MI

* July 18: WWE SmackDown – San Antonio, TX

* August 2 and 3: WWE SummerSlam – East Rutherford, NJ

* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris – Paris, France

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth – Perth, Australia