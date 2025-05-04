Paul Heyman On What He Expects For Bron Breakker’s Future

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling about various topics, including Bron Breakker.

Heyman said, “If you sit with Bron Breakker and he starts to analyze his entrance, his promo, the manner in which he approaches his match. And you’ve heard people at this stage of their career do the same, whose names are such as Mark Calaway — who went on to be The Undertaker — Steve Austin — who didn’t have too bad of a career, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns come to mind, and you see that Bron Breakker is asking all the same questions, and you realize he’s going to live out his ambitions.”

On his expectations for Breakker:

“He’s going to main event a dozen WrestleManias because he has youth, ability, strength, conditioning, and the discipline on his side.”

