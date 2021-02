On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Sting got into a brawl with Brian Cage and Hook of Team Taz. Sting got rid of his bat but that worked against him and heended up taking his first televised bump since retiring when he was powerbombed by Cage.

The street fight at #AEWRevolution is just around the corner. But, @Sting was ready to throw down NOW.

WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/OhQ5F7jT2Q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 18, 2021