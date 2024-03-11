Sting Wanted Kevin Nash To Physically Participate In His AEW Revolution Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his friend Sting, who recently competed at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, on the most recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast. Nash also went into detail about why he chose not to attend Sting’s last match.

He also clarified his previous comments about WWE, which influenced his decision not to go.

“For some reason, people think that Paul [Triple H] told me I couldn’t go and my thing was I’m a WWE guy. When this thing first came out, it came to fruition, I got contacted by Steve, Sting. He was telling me what he wanted to do and then in that same breath, he said, ‘What can you do physicality-wise? So if anybody wants to know why Kevin Nash was at home, that’s why. He asked me what I can do physicality-wise.”

Nash’s co-host Sean Oliver said, “So you were going to be involved?”

Nash responded, That’s the way I took it. The easiest thing to do, because once you get there, then you have to tell everybody else, Steamboat and everybody else that’s going to be involved in this thing, ‘I’m not doing it. I’m not doing anything’ Then on top of that, you’ve got people going through glass. Whether it’s rigged glass or whether it’s not, I talked to somebody that is a friend of mine that says that the shards of that glass, whether it was candy, coated, safety, whatever, cut people that were in the crowd. I think it was the one when Sting hit with his ass. I think that was the one he went ass-first. All you need is somebody to get some kind of an injury. I’ve been in the ring before when people have gotten injured, and I promise you, they’re not going to sue AEW. They’re gonna sue AEW and all the independent contractors that are involved in the match.”

“I was at Ric Flair’s retirement match, but I didn’t go to the match because I was worried for Ric’s health and I said, man, the last thing I want to do is see something happen to one of my friends. That was the same thing with this. The last thing I want to do is be in person and watch one of my friends get hurt, so it’s just like I’ll just stay at home, and on top of all that, I didn’t have a retirement match. I just fu**ing stopped doing it.”

“I could have gone. I didn’t go because I didn’t want to go. I don’t want to sit in a fu**ing arena with 18,000 fu**ing wrestling fans. I don’t care if it’s the Sting seating area. I’ve still got to get in and out of the building. It’s like, I don’t want to go. Nobody’s coming to see me at Sting’s retirement match, therefore, I don’t need to be there.”

“Number one, I’m gonna be in the ring with the Young Bucks. They’re both athletic as f**k and I’m in pretty damn good shape. I mean, there’s no fu**ing way if I’m getting involved, I’m not powerbombing those two fu**ers. I’m going to powerbomb them both and now who’s night is it? Why am I doing anything? Why am I powerbombing two guys he’s going to beat later? Why am I being involved? Now, guess what? You take all that out of the equation if I’m sitting on my couch in Florida. So there we go. It had nothing to do with Triple H. It had nothing to do with me being a WWE guy. It had everything to do with that I know what’s right for me. I know what’s right for the match. I know what’s right for the evening. In my opinion, I did exactly what I thought was right which was stay the f**k at home.”

Nash was also discussed whether he would have one more match:

“I wouldn’t. I really went after the gym the other day and I woke up this morning and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m paralyzed.’ I don’t think people realize what it’s like when you hit 60. I’ve had so many surgeries. I ran hard. For a lot of years. I ran hard. I always worked out at the gym though. I think that was always my saving grace. I think that’s why I’m still here, is that I was always health conscious. I didn’t do blow. I was a cannabis guy. I drank my beer. Then I hit like, 40, and I switched from beer to wine because I couldn’t take the gluten anymore though.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)