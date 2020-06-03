Sunny Insults Jordynne Grace’s Looks and Grace Responds

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (Tammy Sytch) insulted the way Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace looks and Grace issued a response. Here is the exchange between the two:

In a world full of Sunnys, be a Kevin Nash. — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

Since when does TNA Impact (whatever you wanna call that shit) have a division for short, fat, ugly non-knockouts? I’m so happy they are an equal-opportunity employer (even though they pay shit $). #EvenShortFatUglyGirlsDeserveAChance — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

I can’t wait to see you too babe!

I love meeting all my fans! https://t.co/H3jLWyy8jV — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

Y’all really think I care about being called short and fat? I graduated middle school a long time ago 😂 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) June 3, 2020

Oh so now this twat who I never even heard of wants to say she didn’t throw the first punch? Go back under the bridge you came out of… I love how fucktards think they can attack me, and I have to sit here and take it, and not respond. Fuck you. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

Thank you! Seems like someone needs to teach her to keep her ugly mouth shut. https://t.co/MogkdrrZhW — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

So now I hear this bitch is always whining about something and even got a wrestler FIRED from TNA because she’s a sensitive snowflake. Now it makes sense. Good luck in this business honey, I hope you get eaten alive. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) June 3, 2020

