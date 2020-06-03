Sunny Insults Jordynne Grace’s Looks and Grace Responds

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny (Tammy Sytch) insulted the way Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace looks and Grace issued a response. Here is the exchange between the two:

