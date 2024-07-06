Surprises In Store For Tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank

Paul “Triple H” Levesque hyped the 2024 WWE Money in the Bank PLE on his X account.

Triple H wrote that “the entire landscape of WWE is about to change” and then stated the following in his video:

“It’s exciting. Money in the Bank is a great PLE for WWE because it changes the trajectory of a lot of things. So, as you’re getting ready to head into SummerSlam. Once somebody has that Money in the Bank briefcase, it sort of changes the dynamic because the chase begins, and if you’re a champion, you always have to be looking over your shoulder.

So it’ll be a big night. We have a lot of great talent there, and I think it is very difficult to call. I think all the matches tonight will deliver, and then some; got a few surprises in the tank, so it’s going to be a fun night.”