Swerve Strickland Lands Role In “Stiletto” Film

Swerve Strickland is venturing into Hollywood after recently gaining momentum in AEW.

Strickland defeated Dustin Rhodes in a singles match at the Worlds End pay-per-view event last month after his scheduled match with Keith Lee was canceled. Following Eddie Kingston’s victory in the Continental Classic tournament, fans began to rally behind him.

Deadline.com revealed that Strickland is in the cast of the new horror film “Stiletto”. It is produced by Hearse Productions.

Gigi Gustin will star and executive produce. She will be joined by Charlotte McKinney, Colleen Camp, Pancho Moler, Tyler Abron, Stephen Blackehart, Meghan Carrasquillo, Russel Todd, and Mia Challis to complete the cast.

Samuel Gonzalez Jr. will direct the film after writing it. The film will begin shooting later this month. Here is the film’s synopsis:

“A year after the grisly murder of a local exotic dancer, the victim’s sister, Lyric, searches for the serial killer responsible as he stalks and kills his favorite dancers on the night of the anniversary.”