Swerve Strickland Says His WWE Run Didn’t Work Out Because Of “Political Moves”

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland spoke with The Rich Eisen Show on his move from WWE to AEW.

Why his run with WWE didn’t work out: “Political moves. Just political moves, I can say. I’ll just leave it at ‘political moves.’”

What he expected from AEW when he joined the company: “Opportunity and time. I worked my way up from the bottom, I don’t care. You can put me in battle royals, I’ll lose them all, I don’t care. Just give me the opportunity to show out. Give me the opportunity like ‘Hey, can I get a minute of TV time right here in this spot?’ ‘Absolutely’ ‘Okay, I’m going to make something matter.’ That’s something that you just can’t ask for anywhere else. You can’t just ask for a minute and get it, that’s really tough. I don’t care if it’s Dynamite, Rampage or Collision or Ring of Honor, getting television time forwarded to you is valuable. It’s up to you what you do with it. It’s about opportunity because there’s a lot of people out there I know that are very, very talented that would dream of getting a minute’s worth of television opportunity.”



