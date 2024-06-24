Tag-Team Turmoil No. 1 Contender Match Set For WWE NXT On 6/25

A big match has been added to the lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
WWE has confirmed the addition of a number one contender tag-team turmoil bout for the June 25 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.
Announced for the match are Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne, as well as Angel & Berto.
The winning team will advance to challenge for the tag-team titles at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024.
Featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 6/25 episode of WWE NXT:
* Sol Ruca vs. Arianna Grace
* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tavion Heights vs. Damon Kemp
* Trick Williams vs. Shawn Spears
* Tag Team Turmoil: Winner challenges for NXT Tag Team Titles at NXT Heatwave – Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) vs. New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne) vs. Angel & Berto
Join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results.
Who will become the new No. 1 Contenders to the NXT Tag Titles when Tag Team Turmoil goes down THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT?
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/cunbNLPWvO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 24, 2024