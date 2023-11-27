Live Stream Of Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Being Sentenced In DUI Manslaughter Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been charged with a variety of crimes stemming from her March 2022 car accident, including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter. Sytch, according to Florida State Attorney RJ Larizza, is “a danger to society.”

Sytch is being sentenced today in Volusia County, Florida. Expert witnesses were called by both the defense and the prosecution to argue how Sytch should be sentenced given her history of mental health and substance abuse issues.

This post will be updated once the judge has made a decision, and you can watch the proceedings live below.