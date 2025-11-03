Tatanka Discusses His Sons’ Training At The WWE Performance Center

WWE legend Tatanka recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge during the 90’s Wrestling Con. In their conversation, he discussed various topics, including his sons, Jeremiah and Joseph Chavic, training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

He also mentioned that they began their training at the Dungeon with Natalya and T.J. Wilson.

Tatanka said, “Oh, it’s absolutely awesome. About three months ago, I went to Saturday Night’s Main Event. Triple H sees both of our boys… He says, ‘They got to get in the Performance Center now.’ He sends a message; Triple H didn’t walk further than about five feet away, my phone started blowing up. All the executives of WWE already set an appointment for them to go to the Performance Center. They went to the Performance Center; everyone loved him. Matt Bloom, which is head of the WWE Performance Center, fell in love with him. Called them ‘two studs.’ Shawn Michaels was there. Undertaker was there. So we came out of that, they had already recommended where they wanted us to go. which I’m so honored to be there; they’re actually training at the Dungeon.”

On his advice to his sons:

“Well, my advice is exactly where they’re at. Be at The Dungeon. How you get trained is key. That’s the reason Nattie Neidhart and TJ Wilson, they’re so key on, ‘If you do it right the first time, you got it down.’ So, you got to do it right the first time.”

On his dream match with a current WWE star if he was still in his prime:

“Well, one thing I like to say — what I teach my boys is, you got to be realistic. It’s got to be believable. You got to look like an athlete; you got to be able to look like you can beat someone. Both of my boys are in phenomenal shape, but you got to be able to tell a story. You got to have emotions; you got to be able to pull on the strings of the people. You got to have a character. Who I would love to work with? Roman Reigns. Come on, man. Tribal Chief. We’re talking about Native Bloodline [vs.] Samoan Bloodline. Absolutely. And we’re bringing two boys in right now. So — and I’m going to be the manager. You never know what could happen here in the future.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)