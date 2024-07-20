Tatum Paxley Reveals The Origin Of Her Finisher’s Name

WWE NXT star Tatum Paxley recently appeared on Javier Bernal’s Twitch stream to talk about a number of topics including the origin of her Psycho Trap finisher name.

Paxley said, “The Cycle Trap from Saw is the saw trap that the kid got lowered into, and it had spiraling blades – that’s called the Cycle Trap.” “The funny thing is, I said, ‘I would like to call this the Cycle Trap’. The assumption was obviously that I must have said ‘Psycho’. So, ‘Psycho Trap’, the name was then born from that. But I said Cycle.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)