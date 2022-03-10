Tay Conti Calls Out Fan That Says Sammy Guevara “Upgraded” To Her

Over the past several months, Tay Conti has been receiving harassing messages from fans after her relationship with Sammy Guevara became public knowledge and she even disabled her social media accounts for a brief period.

On Thursday, Conti responded to a fan’s comment that Guevara “upgraded” from his ex-fiancee Pam to her:

“Alright, enough with this BS. Stop talking shit about us or her. They just didn’t workout anymore and I had nothing to do with that, there’s no fucking upgrade, we both good and different. When y’all was hating on us, she was the first one to text and check on us.”

Prior to that, Conti wrote the following in response to a fan that asked if she understands the things she says:

“Let’s go.. showing true colors. Tired of this fucking assholes. Yes I do, I speak 3 languages, left home at 15, bought my first house and my first Mercedes at 24, and everything with my fucking hard work! Get the fuck out of here 😘 BE MAD”