Tay Conti Issues Public Statement Regarding ‘False Rumors’ About Her

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced on Saturday that his engagement has been broken off. Tay Conti then deactivated her Twitter account after fans speculated about her and Guevara being in a relationship.

On Friday afternoon, the following was published on Tay’s Instagram story:

“Hi Friends,

I had to take some time off social media because I was reading some unnecessary comments.

My personal life is no ones business and no one has the right to create false rumors and harras me for something that wasn’t my fault.

When I look at the mirror, I’m happy to see who I am and I’m proud of myself. If you like my career, great you can stay but if you don’t, just leave. One thing is for sure: HATERS WILL NOT TAKE MY HAPPINESS AWAY.

I’m living my best life and bringing happiness to the people that enjoy my work. For those who shared love, I can’t THANK YOU enough.. know that I do appreciate and love y’all, I’ll keep going no matter what 4.

Now let’s fucking go be I need to workout, period. – Tay Conti”