Tay Conti’s Management Team Issues Statement Regarding Her Social Media Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara announced on Saturday that his engagement has been broken off. Tay Conti then deactivated her Twitter account after fans speculated about her and Guevara being in a relationship.

On Sunday night, the following was published via Conti’s Instagram story:

Hello friends,

This is Tay’s management team writing to let you know Tay is doing good but will be stepping away from social media for a couple days.

In the mean time we will be posting on Tays behalf throughout the week. This includes normal posts as well as some sponsored posts that we have already recorded earlier in the month that must be posted this week.

Thank you for reading, Happy Holidays from Tay & her management team!