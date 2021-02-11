Taz Offers Advice To Unsigned Wrestlers

AEW manager/coach Taz gave the following advice to wrestlers who are not under contract to anyone:
If you are a Pro Wrestler & not contracted to anyone, please do your best NOT to work for FREE for any of these independent promoters.
Keep in mind you have a skill & u are a Professional!! Don’t work for free, train promoters how to treat Pro Wrestlers. #YouHoldThePower
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) February 11, 2021
Not really, getting paid to do a job instead of working for free is not about unions. If someone’s making money/monetizing off of your work they should pay you. Pretty simple logic. https://t.co/1xo23DI9bh
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) February 11, 2021